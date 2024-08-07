07.08.2024 17:40:00

NEURONES: Growth up 9.1% in 1st half 2024

PRESS INFORMATION        Nanterre, August 7, 2024 (after trading)
Heading: 1st half 2024 revenues

Growth up 9.1% in 1st half 2024

in millions of eurosH1 2023H1 2024Growthof which organic
Revenues368.7402.4+ 9.1%+ 8.2%

Achievements

With organic growth of 8.2%, the first half of the year remained buoyant.

The most notable advances were in Data, Digital Projects, Sovereign and Secure Cloud (SecNumCloud), Cybersecurity and SAP Services.

The Group is leveraging its Data expertise to identify relevant use cases for Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI): responding to customer needs and improving its own solutions (chatbots, supervision, code quality, reverse documentation, etc.).

Operating profit for the first half (*) amounted to 9.2% of revenues.

(*) not audited and after inclusion of 0.9% of expenses related to bonus shares.

Outlook

Except for unforeseeable consequences related to the current political and economic uncertainty, NEURONES is maintaining its full-year forecasts:

  • revenues of around €800m,
  • operating profit of around 9.5%.

About NEURONES

With 7,000 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS mid-caps
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

jpbrutin@oconnection.fr


NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net


Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NeuronesAct.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu NeuronesAct.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NeuronesAct. 41,65 3,09% NeuronesAct.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließlich etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten am mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen