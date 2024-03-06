06.03.2024 17:40:00

NEURONES: Net profit (group share) up 11.5% in 2023

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 2023 annual results        Nanterre, March 6, 2024 (after trading)

Net profit (group share) up 11.5% in 2023

Financial statements at December 31 (1)20222023
Revenues665.4741.2
Business operating profit (2)77 (11.6%)81.5 (11%)
Operating profit72.9 (11%)75.9 (10.2%)
Financial profit04.9
Tax on earnings(21.1)(22.2)
Net profit51.8 (7.8%)58.6 (7.9%)
- of which, group share44.349.4
Free cash flow (3)37.651.6
Cash and cash equivalents (net of financial debt) (4)271.8290.4
Staff at year-end6,4066,749

(1)        In millions of euros, 2023 financial statements approved by the Board of Directors on March 6, 2024.
(2)        Before cost of bonus shares.
(3)        Cash flow from operational activities, plus financial profit and less net industrial investments.
(4)        Excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities.

Achievements

NEURONES once again achieved double-digit growth in 2023 (+11.4%, of which +11.1% organic), while net income stood at 7.9% of revenues (7.8% in 2022).

Free cash flow rose sharply, thanks to a virtually stable working capital requirement, even after significant investment in the new SecNumCloud sovereign and secure cloud platform. Capex amounted to €17.9 million (previous year: €10.6 million).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year stood at €290.4 million (€12 per share).

Outlook

As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues (on May 15, after trading). Driven by solid underlying trends (cloud and digital), NEURONES is well positioned to achieve another year of profitable growth.

At the Shareholders' Meeting on June 6, the Board will suggest paying a dividend of €1.2 per share for 2023.

About NEURONES
With over 6,800 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – SRD (deferred settlement) mid-caps
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr


NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

