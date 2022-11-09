NEURONES: Organic growth up 14.7% in 3rd quarter 2022

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 3rd quarter 2022 revenues Nanterre, November 9, 2022 (after trading)

Organic growth up 14.7% in 3rd quarter 2022

(not audited, in € millions) 2021 2022 growth of which organic 3rd quarter revenues 137.7 158.9 + 15.4% + 14.7% Total as at the end-September 427 486 + 13.8% + 13.2%

Achievements

In the third quarter, business grew organically by 14.7%, driven by sustained demand, a trend that has been gathering momentum since the beginning of the year (Q1: + 12.2%, Q2: + 12.8%).

Over the first nine months of the year, the operating profit * stood at 11.3% of revenues (10.7% for the same period in 2021).

Outlook

Given the continued growth in Digital and Cloud services, the forecast for the full year 2022 has been raised again:

€650 million in revenues,

operating profit of around 11%.

* not audited and after inclusion of 0.5% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With 6,300 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS mid caps

www.neurones.net

