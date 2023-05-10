Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 17:40:00

NEURONES: Organic growth up 15.1% in 1st quarter 2023

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 1st quarter 2023 revenue        Nanterre, May 10, 2023 (after trading)

Organic growth up 15.1% in 1st quarter 2023

(in millions of euros)Q1 2022Q1 2023Growth (organic)
Revenue162.6187.1+ 15.1%

Achievements

In a market that continues to be very buoyant (management consulting, cloud, digital, cybersecurity, etc.), the group's growth - entirely organic - stood at + 15.1% for the first three months of the year. This is higher than last year's figure for the same period (+ 12.2%).

Operating profit (*) amounted to 11.4% of revenue, as in Q1 2022.

With regard to the 2022 Universal Registration Document (www.neurones.net - Investors), the financial situation has not changed significantly.

Outlook

For the year as a whole, taking into account the global macroeconomic context, NEURONES expects to achieve:

  • revenues in excess of €730 million,
  • an operating profit of around 10%.

(*) not audited and after inclusion of 0.7% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES
With over 6,500 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations make their transition to a digital and sustainable economy,implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders - DSS mid-caps
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr


NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

Attachment


