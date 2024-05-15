15.05.2024 17:40:00

NEURONES: organic growth up 8.6% in 1st quarter 2024

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 1st quarter 2024 revenues        Nanterre, May 15, 2024 (after trading)

Organic growth up 8.6% in 1st quarter 2024

(in millions of euros)Q1 2023Q1 2024Growthof which organic
Revenues187.1204.9up 9.5%up 8.6%

Achievements

In a market that remains buoyant — driven by digital, data, cloud and cybersecurity — the Group's organic growth was up 8.6% in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating profit (*) totaled 10.2% of revenues.

With regard to the 2023 Universal Registration Document (www.neurones.net - Investors), the financial situation has not changed significantly.

Outlook

With constant structures, NEURONES forecasts the following for 2024:

  • close to €800m in revenues,
  • operating profit of around 9.5%.

(*) not audited and after inclusion of 0.8% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES
With 6,900 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations make their transition to a digital and sustainable economy, implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – SRD (deferred settlement) mid-caps
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

jpbrutin@oconnection.fr


NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NeuronesAct.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu NeuronesAct.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NeuronesAct. 45,05 -0,66% NeuronesAct.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schließt nach historischem Sprung über 40.000 Punkte tiefer -- ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes legen bis Handelsende zu
Der heimische Markt gab am Donnerstag nur leicht nach, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlicher im Minus notierte. An den US-Börsen wurden neue Rekorde erzielt. An den Märkten in Fernost griffen die Anleger am Donnerstag zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen