15.05.2024 17:40:00
NEURONES: organic growth up 8.6% in 1st quarter 2024
PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 1st quarter 2024 revenues Nanterre, May 15, 2024 (after trading)
Organic growth up 8.6% in 1st quarter 2024
|(in millions of euros)
|Q1 2023
|Q1 2024
|Growth
|of which organic
|Revenues
|187.1
|204.9
|up 9.5%
|up 8.6%
Achievements
In a market that remains buoyant — driven by digital, data, cloud and cybersecurity — the Group's organic growth was up 8.6% in the first quarter of 2024.
Operating profit (*) totaled 10.2% of revenues.
With regard to the 2023 Universal Registration Document (www.neurones.net - Investors), the financial situation has not changed significantly.
Outlook
With constant structures, NEURONES forecasts the following for 2024:
- close to €800m in revenues,
- operating profit of around 9.5%.
(*) not audited and after inclusion of 0.8% of expenses related to bonus shares.
About NEURONES
With 6,900 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations make their transition to a digital and sustainable economy, implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.
Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – SRD (deferred settlement) mid-caps
www.neurones.net
|Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03
jpbrutin@oconnection.fr
NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
|Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net
