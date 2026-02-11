Neuronetics Expects Q4 Revenue To Increase 86%; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Neuronetics Inc. (STIM), a commercial-stage medical technology and healthcare company, announced solid preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, helped by growing demand for its NeuroStar systems.

Following the positive news, STIM is up nearly 30% at $1.89 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The company's preliminary total revenue for the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, 2025, increased 86% on a reported basis to $41.8 million from $22.49 million a year ago. On an adjusted pro forma basis, the preliminary Q4, 2025 revenue represents a 23% year-over-year increase, the company noted.

Revenue is generated from clinic operations, initial capital sales of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, sales of recurring treatment sessions and from service, repair and extended warranty contracts.

During Q4, 2025, the company shipped 49 NeuroStar Advanced Therapy systems.

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, the company's first commercial product, is a non-invasive therapeutic alternative for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, NeuroStar system revenue jumped to $18.3 million, up from $3.8 million in the same period last year. Revenue from clinics using the device also increased significantly to $23.5 million in Q4 2025, compared with $4.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

The preliminary total revenue for the full year 2025 improved by 99% to $149.2 million from $74.9 million in the prior year. This represents 15% year-over-year growth on an adjusted pro forma basis.

In addition, Neuronetics noted that it ended 2025 with total cash of $34.1 million, including cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

"Importantly, we translated this strong revenue performance into positive operating cash flow during the quarter and maintained the strength of our balance sheet as we move into 2026," said Keith Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics.

Neuronetics has plans to release fourth-quarter 2025 financial results on March 17, 2026.

STIM closed Tuesday's trade at $1.46, down 2.01%.