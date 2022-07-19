Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.07.2022 14:02:46

Neuronetics: NeuroStar Therapy For Mental Health Gets FDA Clearance For Anxious Depression Treatment

(RTTNews) - Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) said that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a new indication for its transcranial magnetic stimulation or TMS system - NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health - to treat anxiety symptoms for adult patients who suffer from major depressive disorder or MDD, also known as anxious depression.

In Tuesday pre-market trade, STIM was trading at $4.55 up $0.91 or 25.00%.

Major depressive disorder is a common and serious psychiatric diagnosis among adults with an estimated prevalence of 13.9 million patients under treatment in the United States. Anxiety symptoms are a common co-morbidity in patients with MDD, commonly called anxious depression, with an estimated prevalence of more than 50% of MDD patients.

DASH, TouchStar, and standard major depressive disorder protocols offered by NeuroStar are all now indicated to treat depression with comorbid anxiety. The clearance closely follows after NeuroStar's announcement of an obsessive compulsive disorder indication, which received FDA clearance in May of this year.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Neuronetics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Neuronetics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Neuronetics Inc Registered Shs 3,37 -14,22% Neuronetics Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX fester -- DAX gibt ab -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte von seiner freundlichen Seite, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex ins Minus dreht. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen