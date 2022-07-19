|
Neuronetics: NeuroStar Therapy For Mental Health Gets FDA Clearance For Anxious Depression Treatment
(RTTNews) - Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) said that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a new indication for its transcranial magnetic stimulation or TMS system - NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health - to treat anxiety symptoms for adult patients who suffer from major depressive disorder or MDD, also known as anxious depression.
Major depressive disorder is a common and serious psychiatric diagnosis among adults with an estimated prevalence of 13.9 million patients under treatment in the United States. Anxiety symptoms are a common co-morbidity in patients with MDD, commonly called anxious depression, with an estimated prevalence of more than 50% of MDD patients.
DASH, TouchStar, and standard major depressive disorder protocols offered by NeuroStar are all now indicated to treat depression with comorbid anxiety. The clearance closely follows after NeuroStar's announcement of an obsessive compulsive disorder indication, which received FDA clearance in May of this year.
