|
02.05.2023 15:02:48
NeuroSense Reports Positive Preliminary Results From Parkinson's Disease Biomarker Study
(RTTNews) - NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) reported positive preliminary results from a biomarker study conducted to evaluate the potential of combination platform therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In the PD biomarker study, NeuroSense observed a statistically significant decrease in levels of AGO2 in newly diagnosed PD patients when compared to the healthy control group.
In a Phase 2a trial conducted in people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, NeuroSense's platform combination therapy was observed to induce a statistically significant increase of AGO2 and also showed a trend of increased levels of LC3.
NeuroSense's CEO, Alon Ben-Noon, said: "Based on these encouraging results, we are now looking to co-develop our PD asset with collaborators that have a core focus on Parkinson's."
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. Registered Shs
|1,72
|2,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX schließt leicht im Minus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte etwas schwächer, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt stärker zeigte. An der Wall Street halten sich die Anleger im Mittwochshandel zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost waren am Mittwoch zum Teil wegen Feiertagen sowie einer Handelspause geschlossen.