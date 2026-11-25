NeuroSense Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3DFK1 / ISIN: IL0011809592
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25.11.2026 18:59:44
NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Surges 82% On Positive ALS Trial Biomarker Results
(RTTNews) - NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) shares are up 82.00 percent, gaining $0.9101 to $2.0101 on Wednesday. The sharp rise follows positive results from an analysis of the company's Phase 2b PARADIGM study of its investigational ALS treatment, PrimeC, using NeuraLight's proprietary brain-function biomarkers.
NeuroSense Therapeutics is currently trading at $2.0101, compared with the previous close of $1.1000 on the Nasdaq. The stock has fluctuated between $1.8101 and $2.8799 during the session. Trading volume stands at approximately 72.50 million shares, significantly above its average volume of 31,846 shares. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $1.0500 to $24.8000.
The analysis showed that patients receiving PrimeC experienced significantly slower deterioration in brain function than those receiving placebo after six months, with an 85 percent effect size and a statistically significant p-value of 0.04. The latest findings provide an additional objective measure supporting previously reported clinical and biological outcomes from the PARADIGM study, although the biomarker results are exploratory and require further confirmation.
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|NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. Registered Shs
|1,76
|63,72%
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