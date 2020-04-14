|
Neurovascular Catheters Market Size Worth $4.6 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global neurovascular catheters market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures, rising prevalence of stroke and brain aneurysm, and technological advancements are driving the market.
Key suggestions from the report:
- By type, embolization neurovascular catheters dominated the neurovascular catheters market in 2019 owing to increasing prevalence of conditions, such as brain aneurysms, nose bleeding, and arteriovenous malformations
- Based on application, the others segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising number of patients suffering from neurovascular diseases and conditions, such as carotid artery stenosis and atherosclerosis
- Based on end use, hospitals dominated the market in 2019 owing to factors, such as rising prevalence of acute ischemic stroke, growing awareness among population, and increasing government funding
- North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2019 owing to rising incidence of hemorrhagic stroke and brain aneurysm and increasing R&D investment
- Some of the key players operating in the neurovascular catheters market are Medtronic; Stryker; phenox GmbH; Penumbra, Inc.; Integer holdings Corporation; Terumo Corporation; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; Biomerics; Acandis GmbH; and Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG.
Read 125 page research report with ToC on "Neurovascular Catheters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Microcatheters, Balloon, Access, Embolization), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/neurovascular-catheters-market
Stroke is the most common cause of death, followed by heart and cancer diseases worldwide. For instance, according to WHO, in 2016, 15.2 million deaths of the 56.9 million deaths worldwide were due to stroke. Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) is the most common form of stroke caused due to reduced blood supply to the brain, making brain cells to die. For instance, according to the U.S. CDC, 87.0% of strokes are classified as ischemic strokes, with U.S. being the most commonly affected country.
Various initiatives are undertaken by the government worldwide to prevention stroke. For instance, the Well-Integrated Screening and Evaluation for Women Across the Nation (WISEWOMAN) program was started by the U.S. CDC in three states: North Carolina, Massachusetts, and Arizona, to minimize the risk of stroke and other neurovascular diseases in women by promoting a healthy lifestyle.
Grand View Research has segmented the global neurovascular catheters market based on type, application, end use, and region:
- Neurovascular Catheters Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Microcatheters
- Balloon Catheters
- Access Catheters
- Embolization Catheters
- Others
- Neurovascular Catheters Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Embolic Stroke
- Brain Aneurysm
- Arteriovenous Malformations
- Others
- Neurovascular Catheters End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Neurovascular Catheters Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
