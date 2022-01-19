Neurovation Labs Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Composition and Methods for Detecting PTSD in Living Subjects

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurovation Labs, Inc., a biotech company targeting physical biomarkers of PTSD for comprehensive diagnosis and treatment, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 11,224,668, on January 18, 2022. The patent, entitled "Compositions and Methods to Detect GluA1 in Brain and to Identify the Presence of GluA1-Mediated PTSD," is directed to novel compositions and methods for diagnosing PTSD as well as treating PTSD following such a diagnosis.

"The compound protected by this patent is from one of a series of classes that Neurovation Labs is developing to enable objective diagnosis of PTSD and to better evaluate the mechanisms underlying PTSD and other mental health disorders. These compounds and the corresponding methods covered by the patent represent a novel, targeted approach to mental health and visualizing brain-mediated disorders," said Dr. Jennifer Perusini, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the company.

This patent is owned solely by Neurovation Labs and is the first issuance from a broader intellectual property portfolio stemming from the company's research and development.

About Neurovation Labs, Inc.

Neurovation Labs is a biotechnology company revolutionizing the way psychiatric disorders are diagnosed and treated, with an initial focus on PTSD. Founded in 2016, the company is leveraging a major brain biomarker discovery to develop two products: (1) a molecular diagnostic and (2) a companion targeted treatment. Both products are in preclinical development and have the potential to transform PTSD healthcare.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements about the Company's products, its intellectual property, and the Company's approach and objectives. We have attempted to identify these statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Neurovation Labs' current expectations and actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, such as the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the impact of changes in global economic conditions, the company's need for additional financing, risks associated with data analysis and reporting, risks related to the progress of pre-clinical and clinical research and development, and uncertainties of intellectual property protection and litigation, among others. As with all pharmaceutical and biotechnology products under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization processes. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. Neurovation Labs undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.

Contact: Press@NeurovationLabs.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurovation-labs-announces-issuance-of-us-patent-covering-composition-and-methods-for-detecting-ptsd-in-living-subjects-301463826.html

SOURCE Neurovation Labs Inc.