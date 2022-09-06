NEUSPERA MEDICAL® APPOINTS STEFFEN HOVARD AS CEO

Hovard brings a wealth of medical device senior leadership experience to the company as it works to advance sacral neuromodulation therapies

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuspera® Medical, a medical device company developing implantable medical device technology for patients with chronic illness, today announced the hiring of seasoned medtech executive, Steffen Hovard as Chief Executive Officer. He joins as the company recently began enrollment of the second phase of its U.S. pivotal clinical trial (SANS-UUI). The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Neuspera's Nuvella™ system designed to treat patients with urinary urgency incontinence (UUI), which is a symptom of overactive bladder (OAB).

"I am delighted to have Steffen join and lead Neuspera as we look to bring our therapy platform to patients struggling with debilitating conditions such as UUI," commented Mudit Jain, of Treo Ventures. "He is an accomplished executive with an impressive record of leading multiple functions and driving significant growth in the urology space."

Most recently, Hovard served as the President of Coloplast Interventional Urology, with leadership responsibility for four business areas within urological devices (class I, II, and III) including 900 employees across 19 countries. Steffen also serves as a board member for several companies in the medical device industry.

"I am excited to join Neuspera at this important time as the company builds momentum and clinical evidence for the Nuvella system," stated Steffen Hovard, CEO of Neuspera Medical. "Sacral neuromodulation (SNM) is a proven therapy for the treatment of UUI which can significantly improve quality of life in patients suffering from this condition. Nuvella is the first sacral neuromodulation device that offers an ultra-miniaturized option, which aims to provide a better patient experience and greater procedural versatility. I look forward to working with a world-class team to bring this important technology to market."

Neuspera Medical, Inc. is committed to developing implantable medical devices that will improve the lives of patients battling chronic illnesses. The Neuspera platform, which will include the Nuvella system, will provide patients and physicians new, and potentially earlier, treatment options that are less invasive and more adaptable. These therapeutic alternatives aim to help patients restore their health and well-being for a better quality of life. To learn more visit www.neuspera.com.

