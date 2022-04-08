Neustar, a TransUnion Company, Brings Unified Identity To Google Cloud Analytics Hub

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, today announced that its Neustar Unified Identity™ data and identity resolution capabilities are now available in the Google Cloud Analytics Hub.

Marketers and data scientists can now dramatically improve their own customer data assets, build privacy-focused consumer databases, and power more relevant and truly personalized experiences with customers and prospects. According to Gartner®, organizations estimate that poor data quality costs them $12.9 million dollars per year.

The launch provides businesses with seamless access to Neustar’s high quality consumer data sets, helping them utilize cloud analytics capabilities to inform nationwide marketing campaigns. With Neustar Unified Identity, clients have seen significant improvements including:

Improved data quality : brands leveraging Neustar’s identity resolution capabilities see up to a 40% reduction in customer data inaccuracies.

: brands leveraging Neustar’s identity resolution capabilities see up to a 40% reduction in customer data inaccuracies. Increased marketing performance: brands leveraging Neustar identity-driven data and audience services have seen a 5X increase in total audience reach and a 30% lift in conversions.

The launch coincides with the preview of Analytics Hub, a fully-managed service built on BigQuery that allows Google’s data sharing partners to efficiently and securely exchange valuable data and analytics assets across any organizational boundary. With unique datasets that are always-synchronized and bi-directional sharing, partners can create a rich and trusted data ecosystem.

"Analytics Hub makes it very easy for businesses to securely access partner data, like that offered by Neustar, with BigQuery,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "By bringing its widely-used data sets to Analytics Hub, Neustar is ensuring that customers have seamless access to data, as well as advanced analytics capabilities, to help inform marketing campaigns and critical business decisions.”

"Our integration with Google Cloud Analytics Hub supports marketing and analytics teams resolving gaps in their consumer data sets,” said Michael Schoen, Senior Vice President and GM of Marketing Solutions at Neustar. "Brands and agencies can now better align their organizations around a single source of identity-backed, consumer data truth, and the positive impacts inclusive of improved customer experience and marketing ROI can be transformative.”

