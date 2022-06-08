Neustar, a TransUnion company, Joins Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Most Trusted Enterprise Cloud Marketplace, to Transform Personalized Experiences at Scale for Consumer Brands

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, today announced it has joined the expanded Marketing Cloud Customer Data Platform ecosystem on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering brands to understand their customers, drive personalization at scale, and unlock new opportunities that accelerate business growth. Brands today are expected to know their customers, predict their needs, and engage in ways that are personalized, relevant and contextual. A data-first approach is key to meeting these expectations, and the Customer Data Platform enables brands to create a single source of truth that allows for more intelligent, actionable and humanized moments throughout the customer journey.

With the Customer Data Platform and Neustar Unified Identity for Salesforce CDP app coming soon to AppExchange, customers will be able to help marketers cleanse and enrich their consumer data to power more highly targeted advertising and more personalized content across channels.

As data becomes stale, duplicate records proliferate and customer information changes. As a result, brands can risk up to 30%1 of their revenue due to data hygiene issues. Neustar’s Unified Identity resolves marketers’ most significant identity management challenges via a single identity infrastructure, powered by Neustar’s industry leading identity graph. With Neustar Unified Identity for Salesforce CDP clients can:

Ingest and normalize customer data across their marketing technology stack

Verify and cleanse customer data via Neustar’s machine-learning powered identity graph

Enrich customer records with high-quality data to power more targeted audience segmentation and creation

Reduce duplicate CRM records by as much as 30-40% 2

Increase audience reach by as much as 4-5X3

Neustar Unified Identity provides the Salesforce CDP with identity data, machine-learning, and cross-channel linkages brands can use to power advanced CRM data hygiene and enrichment, onboarding, omnichannel media planning, and audience targeting use cases. Unified Identity connects and augments online and offline data via a single next-generation identity infrastructure that has built in linkages across the marketing technology, data science, and CRM-technology worlds.

Additionally, as part of the expanded Customer Data Platform ecosystem on AppExchange, partners can now unleash the power of data with the world’s #1 CRM platform – from sales, service, marketing, loyalty, commerce and external data sources – to accelerate business growth. Whether your customer is enriching first-party data, or activating it for personalization at scale, becoming a Customer Data Platform partner means growing relationships and revenue in our thriving ecosystem.

Comments on the News

"This partnership helps Salesforce clients clean up and enrich their customer profiles when data is sparse, reducing marketing waste and improving campaign efficiency,” said Steve Silvers, SVP & GM Product Management, Neustar. "Most organizations' data is fragmented. Neustar helps supercharge Salesforce CDP's ability to unify customer profiles and manage omnichannel campaigns, enabling clients to make the most of their 1st party data.”

Salesforce is thrilled Neustar is joining Salesforce AppExchange in the expansion of the Marketing Cloud Customer Data Platform ecosystem,” said Woodson Martin, EVP and GM of AppExchange. "A data-first approach and a single-source-of-truth has never been more important for brands to deliver on customer expectations in today’s digital world. We can’t wait to see how the innovations from Neustar will help customers to achieve success in an increasingly competitive environment and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”

About AppExchange

AppExchange is the most trusted enterprise cloud marketplace of more than 7,000 apps and experts that help customers to solve their business challenges across industries, products, and use-cases. With more than 10 million app installs, AppExchange empowers customers to find, try, and buy proven, pre-built and customizable apps, and certified consultants who understand their business. Today, 90% of the Fortune 500 use AppExchange apps and 91% of all Salesforce customers use at least one AppExchange app.

ABOUT NEUSTAR UNIFIED IDENTITY

Neustar Unified Identity for Salesforce CDP enables customers to manage their data with the accuracy, simplicity, and transparency necessary to power positive marketing decisions and maximize ROI. To learn more about how you can leverage Unified Identity in Salesforce CDP visit us at Discover.neustar/CDP-press-release

Neustar Unified Identity™ is the only data and SaaS offering that addresses - in a single identity management infrastructure - marketers’ most significant customer identity challenges: maintaining accurate and enriched information about consumers and consistently activating that data across channels for more personalized experiences. Learn more at home.neustar/unified-identity

ABOUT TRANSUNION (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. http://www.transunion.com

ABOUT NEUSTAR

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, is a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk and communications that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections. https://www.home.neustar/marketing-solutions

