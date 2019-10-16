Neutrino Energy Group: The Magic of Modern-Day Neutrinovoltaics

BERLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Human beings have always sought new frontiers, and each era of human expansion has brought with it the adoption of updated energy technologies. Operating the means of energy production has accordingly become more complex to the extent that people of the past would have no idea how to operate coal-burning plants or photovoltaic arrays. Regardless of how dizzying our species' ascent may seem from the bottom, we continue to adapt and gain new "magical" powers at a breathtaking pace.

Using fossil fuels to generate electricity is currently the most efficient energy production technology, and renewables are only gradually taking on a small percentage of the world's energy consumption. Existing sustainable energy technologies are severely limited by environmental factors, but starting in 2015, a group of international scientists has begun developing a new "free" energy device that produces electricity constantly regardless of its location or environmental conditions.

The Ethereal Neutrino

Anyone who knows the first thing about subatomic particles would naturally scoff at the idea that neutrinos could be harvested for electricity. Photons, of course, are used to power photovoltaic renewable energy technologies, and these light particle-waves come out of the sun in the form of visible light. The sun and other stars emit lots of other subatomic particles as well, and the neutrino is one form of solar-emitted subatomic particle that has puzzled scientists for generations.

Traveling at the speed of light, invisible neutrinos bombard every surface on the Earth every hour of every day. Instead of being stopped by rocks, forests, water bodies, or other landforms, neutrinos pass through almost every substance known to science. They pass directly through the Earth, rocket through underground caverns, and come out the other side almost entirely unchanged.

Some scientists, however, have been interrupting neutrinos briefly as they pass through the planet. Truth be told, the scientists at the Neutrino Energy Group aren't actually stopping neutrinos; they're just harvesting some of the mass that these passing particles possess and transforming it into energy.

But how?

E=mc2- Everything That Has Mass Also Has Energy

According to Einstein's relativity theory, everything in the universe that has mass must also have energy. E=mc2 solves the energy and mass equivalency problems, and it opens up interesting avenues of potential research. If it was discovered that a previously-thought massless subatomic particle did, in fact, have mass (no matter how slight), then such a particle could be harnessed for energy.

If such a particle bombarded the Earth ceaselessly all through the day and night and was capable of traveling through almost every substance, then this energy could be harnessed constantly without any dips in energy production (known in the industry as "curtailment"). A technology that harnessed such a subatomic particle for energy would instantly transform the renewable energy industry and offer renewed hope to everyone in search of a reliable energy alternative for humanity's future.

Neutrinovoltaics Rising

A decade ago, neutrinovoltaic energy was a distant dream or the subject of a Star Trek plot. The idea that humanity might one day power its inevitable voyage across the stars with the power of invisible, ethereal neutrinos was too far-fetched for even the most intrepid of scientific minds. In 2015, however, two scientists hell-bent on understanding everything about neutrinos stumbled on the same secret at the same time on opposite sides of the world: Neutrinos have mass, which means they also have energy.

This discovery won Takaaki Kajita and Arthur McDonald Nobel prizes in Physics, and it got physics minds around the world worked up about the idea that neutrinos could be harvested for energy. The U.S. Department of Energy has announced massive neutrino research programs, universities have started studying neutrinos in earnest, and everywhere you look, there's an expectant hush as scientists work out the kinks in consumer-level neutrinovoltaic devices that could power smartphones and other small electronics.

At present, neutrinovoltaic technology has been demonstrated to be operable in laboratory settings. It's possible to extract electrical energy from the kinetic energy of passing neutrinos, and the work has now begun to scale neutrinovoltaic energy production up by developing the next generation of energy-generating, neutrino-capturing devices.

With each subsequent generation of neutrinovoltaic technology, a greater amount of energy will be produced, and this trend will coincide nicely with the ongoing trend toward devices with low energy consumption. From laptops to dishwashers, today's electronics require less electricity to operate than the devices and appliances of 10 years ago, and a decade from now, devices will require even less energy.

In less than half a century, every light bulb will be LED, and electronic devices will take up less than a quarter of their current energy consumption. That will, coincidentally, be right around the time that the Neutrino Energy Group expects neutrinovoltaic technology to be fully accessible and dispersed throughout consumer populations, commercial properties, transportation fleets, and the other various cogs of contemporary and future society.

Renewable Energy Still Faces Many Problems

Before we get there, we need to get off of fossil fuels, and current renewables just aren't cutting it. From recent photovoltaic grid shutdowns in China to growing concerns about the viability of wind power as a fossil fuel alternative, the haunting message that the drawbacks of hydroelectric power sent in the 20th century is being repeated in the first quarter of the 21st.

Great strides have been made in the world of renewable energy, and some economies now almost wholly subsist on renewables. Thanks to solar energy, people can live comfortably off the grid, and reliable, high-quality, and high-output photovoltaic technology is available for affordable prices from prominent e-commerce retailers with worldwide reach.

By some standards, it's currently the golden age of free energy, but there's still the problem that renewables can't quite make up for fossil fuels. There will need to be privation if we make the switch too quickly, and we could even lose our society.

By starting to rely on neutrino energy now, however, we can take absorb the world's energy little by little and give ourselves some time. Even if it's only a tiny bit, the fewer fossil fuels we use, the longer we have to develop new technologies as the solution to our current ecological and climatic crises.

About the Neutrino Energy Group

To solve these problems and provide humanity with the dignity to dream again, CEO Holger Thorsten Schubart and the rest of the multi-national team at the Neutrino Energy Group are developing the latest generation of neutrino energy devices. In the world of science and engineering, it's always a good idea to keep estimates conservative, but Schubart strongly assures us that neutrino-powered smartphones and devices with similar energy use will be a reality within less than a decade.

Humanity keeps becoming more efficient, cleaner, and better. The story of human industry is a story of triumph and discovery, and to solve our current problems, that torch of innovation must be carried forward. Neutrino energy isn't a quick fix or a political talking point. It's a real solution that we can all help bloom into life.

Article by Samuel Holmes

