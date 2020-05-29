Neutrinovoltaics Produce Energy Even When Photovoltaics Fail

HAMBURG, Germany, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined with the non-visible spectrums that come from other stars, ethereal particles like Neutrinos bombard us from all directions throughout every moment of the day. Neutrino Energy Group scientists are convinced that Neutrinovoltaic could make up for some of the limitations of photovoltaic-energy generation.

The Limitations of Solar Cell Technology

Photovoltaic cells operate at peak efficiency when they are exposed to direct sunlight. While solar panels will still produce energy on even the cloudiest days, the amount of electricity photovoltaics can produce under cloud cover is significantly less than what they can produce on sunny days.

As a result, solar panels offer peak energy efficiency during the summer months, and the output they can provide goes down substantially during the winter. In many areas of the world, winter poses another challenge that almost entirely incapacitates solar arrays. While solar panels can operate under cloud cover, they cannot generate any energy at all when covered by snow.

During times of low efficiency, owners and operators of solar arrays must store excess energy in batteries. Even the most advanced batteries lose efficiency over time, however, and both the production and disposal of high-capacity batteries generate significant environmental hazards. Furthermore, solar batteries are very expensive, which adds to the already high cost of switching to sustainable forms of energy.

Neutrino Power Is Limitless

Neutrinovoltaic devices such as those proposed by the Neutrino Energy Group do not suffer from the same issues that plague solar energy technologies. Since neutrinos pass through almost every known material, for instance, neutrinovoltaic cells do not need to be exposed to sunlight to operate. They can be placed indoors, underground, or even underwater.

Since it is easy to shelter neutrinovoltaic devices while they generate energy, this technology is also uninhibited by snow and other adverse weather conditions. Even when daylight hours are substantially reduced, neutrinovoltaic cells continue to generate the same amount of energy since they are not dependent on visible light.

Neutrinovoltaic devices generate a steady flow of electricity that is not impeded by any environmental or seasonal factors. As a result, it is unnecessary to store the energy generated by neutrinos in batteries.

The Neutrino Energy Group Delivers Tomorrow's Technologies Today

The Neutrino Energy Group is hard at work developing neutrinovoltaic devices that will bolster the energy currently generated by wind farms, solar arrays, and other sustainable energy initiatives. Over the next few years, the Neutrino Energy Group will produce neutrinovoltaic devices that dramatically change the face of sustainable energy technology. You can find all the facts here: https://neutrino-energy.com

