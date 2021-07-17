+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
Neutrogena Beach Defense and Ultra Sheer aerosol spray sunscreens recalled due to elevated benzene levels

OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2021 /CNW/ -

Beach-Defense (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Summary

  • Product: Neutrogena Beach Defense and Ultra Sheer sunscreens, for adults and children, in aerosol spray format.
  • Issue: Johnson & Johnson Inc. is recalling all lots of Beach Defense and Ultra Sheer aerosol spray sunscreens due to elevated levels of benzene, which may pose serious health risks after long-term, repeated use.
  • What to do: Stop using the recalled products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns. Continue using other sunscreen as directed on the product label.

Issue
Johnson & Johnson Inc. is recalling all lots of Neutrogena Beach Defense and Ultra Sheer children and adult sunscreens, in aerosol spray format, after testing conducted by the company detected elevated levels of benzene. Frequent and long-term exposure (e.g., through the skin and by inhalation) to elevated levels of benzene may pose serious health risks.

Humans are exposed to benzene in the air (e.g., by inhaling car exhaust, second-hand tobacco smoke and industrial emissions). We can also be exposed by swallowing benzene or absorbing it through the skin (e.g., through contact with contaminated water). Immediate signs of exposure to elevated levels of benzene include drowsiness, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, and headaches. While there is no safe level of benzene, long-term (over a year or more) and repeated exposure to elevated levels of benzene may lead to serious health effects, including various forms of cancer such as leukemia, anemia (low red blood cells), and bone marrow failure.

The potential issue was identified by testing conducted by Valisure (an independent U.S. quality assurance company) that detected elevated levels of benzene in several sunscreen and after-sun products in the U.S., including Johnson & Johnson Inc. products. Health Canada is aware that recalls are taking place in the U.S. for the same reason.

The safety of health products that Canadians rely on is a priority for Health Canada. Of the products tested by Valisure, Health Canada has followed up with companies on the higher-risk products (2 parts per million (ppm) benzene and above) that are also authorized in Canada. Health Canada's assessment is ongoing. This includes determining if sunscreens and other types of products (i.e. after-sun products) sold by other companies may be affected in Canada, and evaluating the issue to identify potential causes and risk mitigation measures.

Health Canada emphasises that it is important that people continue to use sunscreen to protect themselves from sun damage. Ultraviolet radiation from the sun can cause cancer and other skin effects.

Health Canada recommends broad-spectrum sunscreen (one that provides protection from both ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B rays) with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher to prevent sunburn and to reduce the risk of developing skin cancer. Anyone with a known history of severe reactions to sunlight should stay out of the sun as much as possible and always use sunscreen and other sun-protective measures.

If additional products or safety concerns are identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians.

Affected products

Product Name

DIN

Lot #

Expiration Date

Neutrogena Beach Defense Kids SPF 60
Spray

02420953

05220E01

01/2022

03020E05

12/2021

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen
SPF 30

02486474

09021E04

02/2023

01821E01

12/2022

04721E02

01/2023

04920E09

01/2022

28920E12

09/2022

29819E03

09/2021

29919E03

09/2021

33520E13

10/2022

33620E13

10/2022

33819E05

11/2021

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen
SPF 30

02301563

33718F05

11/2021

33818F04

11/2021

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen
SPF 45

02487942

30119E04

09/2021

29919E04

09/2021

35219E06

11/2021

29420E05

09/2022

01921E02

12/2022

35319E06

11/2021

09221E04

03/2023

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen
SPF 45

02301571

33218F18

10/2021

33418F19

10/2021

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen
SPF 60

02502526

08821E01

02/2023

08621E01

02/2023

13121E01

04/2023

29520E04

09/2022

29620E04

09/2022

29620E05

09/2022

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen
SPF 60

02334542

07720E01

02/2022

07620E01

02/2022

35219E03

11/2021

31819E02

10/2021

29819E01

09/2021

29719E01

09/2021

31719E02

10/2021

What you should do
Health Canada advises consumers, including parents and caregivers to:

      • Stop using the recalled products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.
      • Continue using other sunscreen as directed on the product label.
      • Contact Johnson & Johnson Inc. by calling, toll-free, 1-800-458-1673, if you have questions about the recall.
      • Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

      Health Canada strongly encourages the use of sunscreens to protect against harmful UV radiation and provides general sun safety tips as well as safety tips for parents

      Image
      Neutrogena Beach Defense Kids SPF 60 Spray
      Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 30 (DIN 02486474)
      Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 30 (DIN 02301563)
      Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 45 (DIN 02487942)
      Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 45 (DIN 02301571)
      Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 60 (DIN 02502526)
      Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 60 (DIN 02334542)

      UltraSheer-SPF30 (CNW Group/Health Canada)

      UltraSheer-SPF30 (CNW Group/Health Canada)

      UltraSheer-SPF45 (CNW Group/Health Canada)

      UltraSheer-SPF45 (CNW Group/Health Canada)

      UltraSheer-SPF60 (CNW Group/Health Canada)

      UltraSheerSpray-SPF60 (CNW Group/Health Canada)

