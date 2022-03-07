|
07.03.2022 14:00:00
Nev Schulman of MTV's Catfish and Zelle® Launch Educational Campaign for National Consumer Protection Week
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Each day a specific scam is featured with tips to avoid becoming victims.
- PSA videos on TikTok and Instagram.
- Zelle®Financial Education Center supplies resources and tips for safe digital payments.
Who:
Nev Schulman, host and executive producer of MTV's Catfish, and Zelle®, a fast, safe and easy way to send money right from your banking app.
What:
Throughout National Consumer Protection Week (March 6-12, 2022), Schulman and Zelle® will educate consumers by addressing trending scams and tips to avoid them.
During the week, a different scam and consumer tools/resources will be highlighted. This includes resources, tips and social PSA's around the following topics:
- Learning how to spot scammers that pretend to be from your bank through phone and text scams
- How to spot a romance scam & be safe while dating
- All things puppy scams and safer alternatives to getting pets for your household
- Utility scams that are most prevalent and how to spot a scammer
As part of this effort, Zelle® will host a virtual, open-access panel on Wednesday, March 9, titled, Technology & Dating: How to Safely Date in the Modern World. Alexis Castorina, Senior Director of Consumer Education at Zelle® will moderate the panel of participants, including Schulman, Tracey Breeden, Head of Safety at Match Group, and Cindy Liebes, Chief Program Officer at Cybercrime Support Network.
Why:
A recent consumer behavior study conducted by Zelle® found that 53% of people have been more confident and aware of scams since the beginning of the pandemic. That still leaves a large number of people that may not have the proper knowledge or tools to spot a scam.
Along with their 'Pay it Safe' program, Zelle® has also participated in recent consumer education partnerships with the Detroit Pistons and Vox Media, and Schulman's social media PSA campaign. To continue scam education, Zelle® is using National Consumer Protection Week to provide resources and tips to consumers on trending scams.
When and Where:
The virtual panel, Technology & Dating: How to Safely Date in the Modern World, will be held on Wednesday, March 9, from 4-5 pm ET. People interested in attending can RSVP for the open-access virtual event HERE.
Nev Schulman will be available for virtual and on-site interviews regarding this campaign throughout February and March. Please get in touch with pressinquiries@zellepay.com to schedule a time.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nev-schulman-of-mtvs-catfish-and-zelle-launch-educational-campaign-for-national-consumer-protection-week-301496309.html
SOURCE Early Warning Services, LLC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise weiter hoch: ATX kann sich Abwärtssog entziehen -- DAX dreht nach tiefrotem Start ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen mit erneuten Abschlägen
Die dritte Verhandlungsrunde zwischen Russland und der Ukraine brachte keinen entscheidenden Durchbruch. Stattdessen droht Russland mit eine Gas-Lieferstopp in die EU. Das belastet den heimischen Aktienmarkt aber nur kurz, der Markt dreht ins Plus. Auch an der deutschen Börse wird die Stimmung im Verlauf deutlich besser und es setzt eine deutliche Erholung ein. In Fernost hielten sich Anleger abermals von den Aktienmärkten fern.