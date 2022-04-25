Nevada Center for Applied Research extends University co-location to American Battery Technology Company in latest partnership

Collaboration brings R&D for lithium-ion battery metal-extraction and recycling technologies to campus

RENO, Nev., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the latest companies to further a partnership with the University of Nevada Reno's Nevada Center for Applied Research (NCAR) and locate its research and development on campus is American Battery Technology Company (ABTC). NCAR provides industry and entrepreneurs with access to the University's advanced facilities, equipment and expertise. In the case of ABTC, the partnership is poised to advance battery metal extraction technologies from Nevada-based primary resources and technologies for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

ABTC, a lithium-ion battery recycling company, is currently building a 100,000 square foot plant in Fernley, Nevada, and in the meantime has started new development laboratories in the University's Applied Research Facility which is managed by NCAR. The partnership is exploring different areas of collaboration, including a workforce development pipeline for University students.

"This partnership with American Battery Technology Company showcases the role of NCAR and the impact of Nevada's Knowledge Fund support, and it allows us to offer new and exciting experiences to our students," said University President Brian Sandoval. "This is yet another example of how we are helping our students achieve their dreams."

"At a time when there is such a void of U.S. workforce talent with skills and experience to design and commercialize technologies for the extraction and refining of battery metals, we are very fortunate to be working with a premier university such as UNR that embodies some of the top metallurgical and chemical engineering programs in the nation," said ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert. "The partnership with NCAR enables a seamless relationship with the University."

NCAR's track record of collaborative relationships with companies involves flexible, industry-friendly facility-use or fee-for-service agreements. Twenty-four companies, including ABTC, are currently based on campus through NCAR partnerships. Carlos Cardillo, the University's executive director of corporate partnerships, estimated two companies a month are being incorporated into NCAR.

NCAR is supported by the Knowledge Fund through the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development. Since its launch in 2015, NCAR-affiliated companies have created more than 158 jobs and earned more than $20 million in venture capital investment. NCAR has also generated $32.6 million in grants, contracts, investments, gifts and agreements to the University.

