20.07.2023 14:26:00
"Never Give Up”, Usain Bolt and Colin Jackson on Records, PUMA Family, and Future
Global Sports company PUMA announces an interview with the fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, and an iconic sprint and hurdling athlete, Colin Jackson, to celebrate the 20th anniversary between PUMA and Bolt this July.
The dynamic conversation between Usain Bolt and Colin Jackson provides an engaging glimpse into the life of a sporting legend. (Photo: Business Wire)
Reflecting on his remarkable journey, Bolt expresses his deep connection with PUMA, stating, "This brand has always been my choice. We've become a family, doing incredible work together. I'm proud to be a part of it." Reflecting on his early days as an aspiring athlete, Bolt shares his excitement upon receiving his first PUMA kit, describing the moment as a dream come true.
As the conversation turns to Bolt's record-breaking accomplishments, the sprinter emphasizes that his focus was always on winning medals rather than chasing records. He attributes his success not only to his exceptional performances but also to his magnetic personality, which won over fans worldwide.
The dynamic conversation between Usain Bolt and Colin Jackson provides an engaging glimpse into the life of a sporting legend. Their discussion on records, partnership, and the thrill of athletics captivated audiences, highlighting Bolt's extraordinary achievements and his passion for the sport.
PUMA
PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.
|06.07.23
|PUMA Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.07.23
|PUMA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.06.23
|PUMA Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.06.23
|PUMA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.06.23
|PUMA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
