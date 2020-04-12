Never has Private Island Living been so Desirable

Parrot Cay, Turks & Caicos Islands, April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Point House is located on the exclusive and privately-owned island of Parrot Cay in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

A spectacular, refined and understated beachfront private estate that spans over 7,000 square feet with stunning views of the turquoise blue ocean. Point House was designed by world renowned architect Cheong Yew Kuan and is one of twelve private estates on the island ideally located at the far south west side of the island; adjacent to the nature reserve and unobstructed views of the sweeping sandy beach to the right.

As you enter this villa with its majestic proportions, your eyes are drawn to richly stained ceilings of up to 30 feet that perfectly complements the Crema Luna Limestone floors. Tall vast glass windows framed in white oak and glass doors surround the entire beachfront side of the villa, allowing the natural sunlight to bathe the main living area and bedrooms. The space opens to a covered terrace and pool finished with a unique Lava Stone from Bali. The stone floors and teak wood encapsulates the minimalistic approach to this luxurious villa with an open plan living and dining room. There's a feeling of comfort and warmth that's beautifully blended with a beachfront elegance and sophistication. The 14-foot-long solid Suar wood, hand carved table and chairs is the anchor and provides contrast to the interiors with elements of Balinese accents and furniture.

Everything about this villa allows for a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle and casual elegant gatherings. Two bedrooms on the main level with private bathrooms, sunken Crema Luna Limestone tubs and showers with complementing fully landscaped outdoor showers. The third bedroom on the main level has a private bathroom and can be converted to a media room, office, or playroom. The upper level is where the beautiful fourth bedroom is located and offers a private bathroom and rooftop terrace. The bedroom opens out on to the main floor with a half-shuttered balcony.

COMO Parrot Cay Resort is located on the private and secluded island of Parrot Cay in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The island is comprised of immaculate beaches, twelve private estates and the five-star award winning resort.

Due to the current situation and the Covid-19 pandemic thats effected so much of the world on a dramatic level, the Turks and Caicos Islands has implemented a far reaching Stimulus Package that came into effect April 2020, and will remain in effect until June 30th, 2020. As such, reducing the one-time stamp duty by 50%. Given the Turks and Caicos Islands is a Tax Friendly jurisdiction, with no annual taxes, such as property, income, capital gains, and inheritance tax, this stimulus increases the existing, and natural incentives of private island living.

Currently the Turks and Caicos Islands has one of the lowest recorded infection rates in the Caribbean, Therefore, a potential safe haven on so many levels, especially with health being of paramount importance in this day-and-age. As we know, there's no better teacher than mother nature herself, who's telling us its time to learn that health is our greatest wealth.

