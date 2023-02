Never Mind ChatGPT and BardAI; Nvidia Is the Real Winner in the Ongoing AI Revolution

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been just three months since the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ChatGPT debuted. Since then, the viral chatbot has turned plenty of heads. Late last month, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) officially confirmed a multiyear, $10 billion investment in ChatGPT and its creator, OpenAI, while also expanding its partnership with the start-up. Microsoft Azure will be the exclusive cloud provider for ChatGPT, and the company recently announced plans to infuse its Bing search engine with ChatGPT technology.Not to be outdone, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) quickly introduced its own conversational chatbot -- Bard. Unfortunately, the chatbot isn't off to a great start. Its launch was marred by several very public faux pas, giving incorrect answers during its demo. Since then, stories have emerged about both chatbots very confidently giving wrong answers, leaving investors to wonder how to invest in the coming AI revolution.