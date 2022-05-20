|
20.05.2022 17:53:00
Never Mind the Pessimism, Home Depot Raises Expectations for 2022
The fate of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and the overall home improvement industry have been one of the significant surprise outcomes of the pandemic. Sales have surged for Home Depot as folks spending more time at home took on home improvement projects at a blistering pace. Home Depot thought that trend would slow down considerably in 2022 as consumers left their homes more often. When it reported its first-quarter results on May 17, investors were pleasantly surprised that robust consumer spending persisted. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!