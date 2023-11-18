Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
|
18.11.2023 13:00:00
Never Worked Before? You Could Still Be Entitled to Social Security.
Social Security benefits can be a lifeline in retirement, and they're usually based on your work history. The more you've earned throughout your career, the more you can receive in benefits.However, there's a special type of benefit reserved for certain individuals that doesn't necessarily depend on your work history. In fact, even if you've never worked a day in your life, you could still be entitled to hundreds of dollars per month from Social Security.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!