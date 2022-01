Nevro: FDA Approves Expanded Labeling For 10 KHz Spinal Cord Stimulation System

(RTTNews) - Nevro Corp. (NVRO) announced receipt of FDA approval for expanded labeling for its Senza Spinal Cord Stimulation System for the treatment of Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain. The approval is specific to Nevro's 10 kHz Therapy.

Keith Grossman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Nevro, said: "This FDA approval marks another milestone in Nevro's commitment to expanding access to 10 kHz Therapy for these underserved patients. Nevro is now the only SCS company with specific, on-label indications for treating both NSRBP and Painful Diabetic Neuropathy patients."