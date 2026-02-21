frontdoor Aktie

frontdoor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6K1 / ISIN: US35905A1097

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.02.2026 01:03:46

New $10 Million Stake in Frontdoor Signals Conviction as Firm Posts 14% Revenue Growth

On February 17, 2026, Breach Inlet Capital Management disclosed a new position in Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR), acquiring 169,976 shares in the fourth quarter for an estimated $9.81 million.According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Breach Inlet Capital Management opened a new position in Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) by purchasing 169,976 shares during the fourth quarter. The new holding was valued at $9.81 million at quarter-end.Frontdoor is a leading provider of home service plans in the United States, leveraging a portfolio of brands and technology platforms to deliver repair and replacement solutions for household systems and appliances. Its competitive edge is driven by a diversified service offering, established brand presence, and integration of technology to streamline diagnostics and service delivery.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu frontdoor inc Registered Shs When Issued

mehr Nachrichten