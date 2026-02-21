frontdoor Aktie
New $10 Million Stake in Frontdoor Signals Conviction as Firm Posts 14% Revenue Growth
On February 17, 2026, Breach Inlet Capital Management disclosed a new position in Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR), acquiring 169,976 shares in the fourth quarter for an estimated $9.81 million.According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Breach Inlet Capital Management opened a new position in Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) by purchasing 169,976 shares during the fourth quarter. The new holding was valued at $9.81 million at quarter-end.Frontdoor is a leading provider of home service plans in the United States, leveraging a portfolio of brands and technology platforms to deliver repair and replacement solutions for household systems and appliances. Its competitive edge is driven by a diversified service offering, established brand presence, and integration of technology to streamline diagnostics and service delivery.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
