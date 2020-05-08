New $200,000 Fund to Help LaSalle's Commercial Establishments Recover

LASALLE, QC, May 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of its COVID-19 action plan, the Borough of LaSalle is announcing the creation of a $200,000 Fonds COVID-19 de relance des commerces de LaSalle (a COVID-19 recovery fund for commercial establishments in LaSalle). This exceptional support for LaSalle merchants was voted on by elected officials at their Borough Council meeting on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The purpose of creating this business recovery fund is to provide temporary, non-refundable financial assistance, based on flexible criteria, in order to support commercial establishments when they resume their activities. More specifically, this fund is intended to provide financial support to retail businesses that can demonstrate that they were in good financial health before the crisis, but have been weakened by their period of inactivity.

"In addition to the numerous assistance programs for businesses offered by Ville de Montréal or higher levels of government, my colleagues and I wanted to concretely support the recovery of our local commercial establishments, because they will need financial assistance once they are allowed to resume their activities," stated Mayor Manon Barbe.

The main objectives of this recovery fund, which will be managed by the PME MTL Grand Sud-Ouest organization, are to:

meet immediate liquidity needs

safeguard jobs

give priority support to businesses that do not have access to provincial and federal government financial assistance measures

support commercial establishments in their transition to digital technology

help businesses adapt their range of products or services to new market realities

provide support for recovery

PME MTL is the support network for businesses in Ville de Montréal.

Through PME MTL Grand Sud-Ouest, the Borough of LaSalle maintains strong ties with the commercial establishments and small businesses on its territory. This organization offers a one-stop referral and support service for entrepreneurs and merchants as well as concrete measures to provide assistance to businesses. Commercial establishments in LaSalle that are interested in taking advantage of this financial support should contact PME MTL Grand Sud-Ouest directly.

SOURCE Arrondissement de LaSalle