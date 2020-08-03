New 2021 Mercedes-Benz Models Available in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale dealership now has new 2021 Mercedes-Benz SUVs for sale in Scottsdale. These two available models are popular vehicles for luxury SUV shoppers, and any customer who is interested in finding their future luxury model are encouraged to contacting the dealership today, as these models won't last long.

Firstly, the variety of 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA trims can be found in the dealership's all-indoor air-conditioned showroom. This vehicle has two 'normal' trims as well as two of the renowned AMG® models. Inside both models, customers can find various features that enhance the driving experience. Safety features like Active Brake Assist and technology features such as the Mercedes-Benz User Experience collectively work to assist customers as they drive the GLA.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe carries a generous amount of cargo space for adventures and everyday life. Emboldened with an AMG® engine and equipped with AMG®-specific features such as AMG® Track Pace and 21-inch AMG® wheels, this powerful model entices shoppers with an unforgettable drive.

Shoppers who live in Scottsdale and the surrounding areas such as Phoenix and Gilbert are encouraged to contact Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale. This dealership carries these two 2021 Mercedes-Benz models and can answer any questions customers have about these models. Additional information about these vehicles can be found at http://www.mbscottsdale.com or by contacting the dealership at 480-409-0409.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale