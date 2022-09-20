New AARP Member Benefits Announced for Fall 2022

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members can take advantage of several new benefits available this fall from new providers. The latest additions to the wide-ranging list of member benefits include savings and special offers from well-loved brands Auntie Anne's®, Cinnabon®, and Jamba®.

"We are continuously adding new benefits that enhance the value of an AARP membership," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "The newest additions offer benefits and discounts at favorite American snack and treat establishments for AARP members nationwide."

– AARP members save 10% on Cinnabon products at participating Cinnabon bakeries in-store, in app and online orders when you link your AARP membership to your Cinnabon Rewards account. Visit Cinnabon.com/AARP to link your membership. Terms and conditions apply see checkout for details. Jamba – AARP members save 10% on Jamba products at participating Jamba locations in-store, in app and online orders when you link your AARP membership to your Jamba Rewards account. Visit Jamba.com/AARP to link your membership. Terms and conditions apply see checkout for details.

About Auntie Anne's ®

With more than 1,700 locations in 48 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon currently operates over 1,200 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments. Cinnabon is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, schools, at home or in the office. Fans can now also order their favorite ooey-gooey cinnamon roll, refreshing beverage or delicious baked good for delivery, pickup and catering in the Cinnabon app. For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow on TikTok, Twitter, or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon, or visit www.Cinnabon.com.

About Jamba®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba has more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok or visit jamba.com.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

Contact:

Elizabeth Bement – 703-915-5830, elizabeth.bement@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-aarp-member-benefits-announced-for-fall-2022-301628598.html

SOURCE AARP Services