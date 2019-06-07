New AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature Guide Will Enhance Outdoor Safety, Health and Comfort

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather Global Weather Center – To help people maximize their health, safety and comfort when outdoors, AccuWeather today announced a new and important reference tool to enable individuals and families to assess how the weather conditions impact their bodies and activities. Called the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature Guide, this latest advancement is easy to use and unlike any other safety and comfort tool previously available.

The patented and unique AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature was invented by AccuWeather more than 20 years ago to help people determine how it feels outside and has been available on the company's award-winning and popular weather apps and www.AccuWeather.com web site since then. As a result of ongoing research and expertise, AccuWeather has developed its new AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature Guide, which explains what the AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature values mean in terms of health, safety and comfort. It is the only measure that includes the effects of all the weather factors that impact how humans feel and perceive the air outside.

The AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature Guide is designed to show, at a glance, the meaning and impact of the AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature and suggests what clothing and activities are best suited for different types of weather conditions throughout the year across all regions of the Earth. Importantly, the AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature Guide should also be used to evaluate what dangers may exist from extreme weather conditions.

Multiple patents ensure that the AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature is the only index that considers more than temperature plus one additional variable. In fact, it uses more than a dozen atmospheric factors to provide the only accurate measure of how current or forecasted weather conditions "feel." For example, all other temperature scales in use, including Wind Chill, Heat Index, and Feels Like, do not include the effect of sunshine, air density and cloud cover, and therefore can be misleading.

"The temperature and other indices do not tell the whole story of how weather conditions make us feel," said Dr. Joel N. Myers, AccuWeather founder and CEO and co-inventor of the AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature. "Other weather variables in addition to temperature, such as sunlight, humidity, wind, precipitation and a multitude of other factors, can impact our comfort or discomfort outside and may even cause harm or illness. The AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature Guide is the only tool that works in all weather conditions and translates into actionable behavior choices."

The AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature Guide can be found on www.AccuWeather.com/RealFeelExplained. With a quick glimpse, the new AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature Guide provides greater meaning and value to AccuWeather users and customers by enabling people to properly plan for outdoor activities for their families.

The revolutionary AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature Guide, created to personalize the weather and improve people's lives, helps them more accurately assess outdoor weather conditions, dress suitably, and take proper precautions for both comfort and for potentially dangerous conditions and risks to health and safety.

AccuWeather's latest innovation can be used to positively affect people's safety, health and comfort just in time for summer heat and humidity, as well as all year long. Dr. Myers said the AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature Guide was developed to remedy awareness of the sometimes-profound difference between the actual temperature and how it really feels outside.

"A particular temperature may bring risk and danger, depending upon the other weather factors, which are considered only in AccuWeather's exclusive RealFeel Temperature," said Dr. Myers. "During summer, it may feel 20 degrees hotter on a steamy, calm day at noon with broiling sunshine compared to a cloudy, windy day with low humidity – even though the air temperatures are identical. Similarly, the perception of what 7-degree temperatures could mean on a cold day in winter could vary from 40 below zero to 20 above. The RealFeel Temperature is the only index that provides this information, and the uniquely valuable AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature Guide will enable people to better anticipate what potential threats to comfort or safety they may face when outdoors."

AccuWeather holds 153 unique patents and has nearly 300 pending patent applications throughout the world. The company has made significant advancements in many scientific fields and thousands of other innovations, many of which have received awards. The AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature Guide is another step forward in that leadership.

In addition to the AccuWeather app and www.AccuWeather.com and mobile web sites, the AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature can be found on the 24/7 AccuWeather® Network channel, currently available to DIRECTV®, DIRECTV® Now, Frontier and Verizon Fios subscribers. The AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature Guide will also be shared and utilized with AccuWeather's media and business clients.

About Accuracy

By providing forecasts and warnings verified for their Superior Accuracy™ across all major platforms, including both digital and traditional media, AccuWeather helps save more lives, keeps more people safe, and helps people plan more effectively in all weather conditions. In the most comprehensive study of forecast accuracy ever undertaken, AccuWeather was overwhelmingly reconfirmed by independent industry tracker ForecastWatch® as the world's most accurate source of weather forecasts in the categories tested—precipitation, wind, and high-temperature forecasts.

More importantly, AccuWeather forecasts have superior value that goes well beyond what is demonstrated in the ForecastWatch and all other independent forecast accuracy comparisons. The reasons for this are numerous. First, AccuWeather forecasts are more localized than other sources.

Further, they are more detailed and extend further into the future. For example, the independent verification by ForecastWatch was based on comparing all New York City forecasts, but AccuWeather provides further detail for 279 neighborhoods within New York City and most other sources do not, which means AccuWeather delivers Superior Accuracy not even captured in study after study of statistical forecast accuracy comparisons. Another advantage is AccuWeather MinuteCast®, which gives accurate, minute-by-minute forecasts of precipitation up to two hours ahead with start and stop times.

In fact, the ForecastWatch study concluded that AccuWeather's probability of precipitation forecasts, which are key to MinuteCast forecasts, were 21 percent more accurate than those of the next-ranked provider. AccuWeather's high temperature forecasts were found to be 10 percent more accurate. This powerful combination of accuracy and detail, both in location and time, make AccuWeather forecasts many times more valuable than any other source and helps users make the very best weather-related decisions.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through radio, television, newspapers, smart phones, tablets, connected TVs, the AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather.com. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™. Furthermore, AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store. The AccuWeather iOS app is free at www.AppStore.com. Visit accuweather.com for additional information.

AccuWeather, RealFeel and MinuteCast, are all registered trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature, AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature Guide, AccuWeather RealImpact, AccuWeather RI, AccuWeather Network, Minute by Minute and Superior Accuracy are all trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. All other trademarks, product names and logos are the property of their respective owners.

