New AI News Just Dropped: What This Means for Nvidia Investors

If you had to narrow it down to just one company that defined the stock market's performance in 2023, it would be hard to come up with a better pick than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company's graphics processing unit (GPU) hardware was at the center of this year's incredible leaps forward for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.It powered popular services from OpenAI including ChatGPT, paved the way for Microsoft to make big plays in the space, and made a wide range of other high-performance applications possible.The demand for Nvidia 's tech also powered explosive gains for the company's stock. The processing specialist's share price has skyrocketed roughly 220% year to date -- a performance that has pushed the GPU leader's market capitalization to roughly $1.15 trillion and delivered huge returns for investors.