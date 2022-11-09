New Altrata Report: Global Ultra Wealthy Population Shrinks by 6%

North America and Europe see sharp declines, while the UHNW population grew in China and the Middle East

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Altrata, the global leader in data intelligence on the wealthy and influential, released the World Ultra Wealth Report 2022. The tenth edition of this report, produced leveraging Wealth-X data, reveals that the global ultra high net worth (UHNW) population — those with a net worth of $30m and above – declined for the first time since 2018.

The ultra wealthy account for just 1.2% of the global HNW population, yet hold over 31% of this group's total wealth.

The 6% decrease in the global UHNW population to 392,410 individuals represents a sharp reversal from 2021 record highs, as wealth portfolios were hit by shockwaves across the global economy, triggered by the war in Ukraine. Following historic highs in recent years, combined net worth among this population also fell by 11% to $41.8trn.

Among numerous findings, the World Ultra Wealth Report 2022 reveals:

In North America , the world's largest ultra wealth region, the UHNW population declined by almost 10% in the first half of 2022

, the world's largest ultra wealth region, the UHNW population declined by almost 10% in the first half of 2022 The number of ultra wealthy individuals in the world's second-largest UHNW country, China , expanded by 2.3% over the first half of 2022

, expanded by 2.3% over the first half of 2022 Europe recorded a 6.9% decline in its ultra wealthy population, this was the second-largest fall after North America

recorded a 6.9% decline in its ultra wealthy population, this was the second-largest fall after The ultra wealthy population in the Middle East grew by 7.4% and now accounts for a 5.5% share of the global ultra wealthy class

grew by 7.4% and now accounts for a 5.5% share of the global ultra wealthy class Latin America and the Caribbean also saw an increase in their ultra wealthy population by 5.1%

and the also saw an increase in their ultra wealthy population by 5.1% Hong Kong slightly extended its lead over second place New York as the city with the highest UHNW population, although both recorded declines

The World Ultra Wealth Report 2022 examines ultra wealthy women who globally account for a rising share of wealth, exploring characteristics such as their average age, wealth source, primary industry, asset allocation, luxury-asset ownership and top interests compared to ultra wealthy men.

The report also leverages data from RelSci, another Altrata company to examine US political donations made by the ultra wealthy. The data shows that as individual donors, ultra wealthy US women make slightly larger political donations than do ultra wealthy US men.

Wealth-X's comprehensive database and newly updated Wealth and Investable Assets Model provide unrivaled insight into the world's wealthiest individuals, their characteristics and the constantly changing landscape of wealth creation, making it an essential read for any provider looking to prospect for and engage with individuals in this unique and exclusive demographic.

Access the complete findings here.

About Altrata

Altrata is a global leader in people intelligence. It includes more than 100 million profiles on wealthy individuals around the world and more than 12 million profiles on senior decision makers, board members and c-suite leaders. Altrata provides intelligence on the people who are most impactful to our clients' success.

Advanced integration solutions allow deeper insights and access to billions of connections helping clients close more deals, manage risk, and identify up and coming talent quickly. Our data is actionable, accurate, and comprehensive. Powered by a global team of more than 400 researchers who are committed to maintaining millions of profiles and changing data points, so you can effectively engage and make meaningful, lasting connections.

Altrata is comprised of five distinct offerings: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X.

