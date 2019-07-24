New American Funding to Add Nearly 1,000 New Jobs by End of 4th Quarter

TUSTIN, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a leader in the mortgage industry, has announced plans to add almost 1,000 new jobs by the end of the fiscal 4th quarter.

The move will significantly increase the company's current nationwide workforce from 2,982 employees to nearly 4,000, impacting 209 branches, 5 call centers, and the company's corporate headquarters in Tustin, California.

"We are excited to be adding almost 1000 jobs to keep fueling our tremendous growth," said Patty Arvielo, President of New American Funding. "Our commitment to innovation has led to the development of an impressive suite of cutting-edge tools and resources to help our team work even smarter."

Through the company's STEP program (Specialized Training Empowering People), new hires undergo a complete corporate training curriculum. A major component of STEP is Launch Lab, a series of rigorous online and on-site training courses for prospective loan officers who are new to the industry or experienced mortgage professionals who want to transition into a different role.

Utilizing the Client Connect program, Loan Officers can opt to receive live phone transfers from potential borrowers who click 'submit' online. To optimize the loan conversion, Loan Officers are geographically connected to leads with local borrowers.

"This constant stream of new leads allows loan agents to easily supplement their business," said Rick Arvielo, CEO of New American Funding. "They literally have access to as many of our local borrowers as possible."

With the GoGo LO mobile app, New American Funding Loan Agents, Processors, Underwriters, and Production Assistants can access an on-the-go version of the company's proprietary CRM software for a virtual office experience. However, Loan Officers needing a brick-and-mortar presence can still visit a network of local branches to conveniently conduct their business.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 125,000 loans for $31 billion, approximately 214 branches, and about 2900 employees. The company offers niche products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and develops innovative technology, including apps GoGo LO and GoGo Partner.

