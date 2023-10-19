19.10.2023 17:00:00

New ams OSRAM OSTAR® LEDs Bring Vivid Colors, Sharper Contrast and Increased Brightness to Mini Projectors with 0.33” DLP

ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters, today adds four new LEDs to its family of OSTAR® Projection Power products. The new LEDs produce superior optical performance in projection equipment that is based on a 0.33” DLP (Digital Light Processing) imager.

The new OSTAR® Projection Power LE xx P1MS/AS LEDs have a very close etendue match with the 0.33” DLP imager. The LEDs are available in Blue, Amber, Deep Blue and Converted Green colors. When used in a typical four-channel configuration, these OSTAR® Projection Power LEDs produce an output of 880 lm on projector level. This is five percent brighter than the next best 0.33” DLP-compatible LEDs available from competitors, according to internal ams OSRAM tests.

The OSTAR® Projection Power LE xx P1MS/AS LEDs are supplied in a compact package with a footprint of just 6.8 mm x 7.6 mm. The package has a copper metal-core PCB with isolated solder pad, making thermal system design easier and reducing the cost of thermal components.

The excellent thermal performance of the OSTAR® Projection Power LE xx P1MS/AS also supports very high current density and brightness – 6.6 A/mm2 for the Blue, Deep Blue and Converted Green LEDs, and 4.5 A/mm2 for Amber.

In multi-channel configurations, the LEDs support serial connection with a low forward current, enabling the use of a simpler, lower-cost LED driver.

Tony Tam, Senior Marketing Manager of ams OSRAM, said: ‘More vivid colors and sharper contrast in products such as home theatre projectors are now possible thanks to the high brightness of the latest OSTAR® Projection Power LEDs and their excellent etendue match with 0.33” DLP imagers.’

The new OSTAR® Projection Power LE xx P1MS/AS LEDs are ideal for other applications in addition to projectors. These include endoscopes, 3D scanners, and machine vision equipment.

The OSTAR® Projection Power LE xx P1MS/AS LEDs are available now in production volume. For sample requests or for more technical information, please visit us at Industrial - Projection and Display | ams OSRAM (ams-osram.com)

Part number

Description

LE A P1MS-RQRU-2

Amber

LE B P1MS-EQET-23

Blue

LE CG P1AS-TPTS-A

Converted Green

LE D P1MS-ETFQ-R

Deep Blue

