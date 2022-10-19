New Analysis of Employee Data from Emtrain Reveals Companies Still Have Room to Improve Along Key Workplace Culture Health Indicators

Compared to 2020 report, more employees say they can be their authentic selves at work, but more also believe their managers would not take a harassment complaint seriously

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Only 39 percent of employees believe they can be their "authentic selves" at work, and less than half (46%) believe their managers would take a harassment complaint seriously. These are a few of the key findings from a recent analysis of data from more than 90 million responses from 300,000+ employees at 350+ organizations released today by Emtrain, which provides eLearning and predictive analytics for the workplace.

Emtrain looked at responses from employees collected in 2022 and compared this data to a similar analysis done in 2020 just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The entire nature of work has changed since our Workplace Culture Report 2020 ," explains Emtrain CEO Janine Yancey. "We wanted to see how culture dynamics have changed as well. The data tells an interesting story in that we found some signs of encouragement, but still lots of room for improvement."

Key findings from the analysis include:

Only 39% of employees feel they can be their authentic selves at work. That's a low number, but it also is an improvement over 2020 when fewer than one-in-three (32%) said they could themselves on the job.

46% of workers said their managers would NOT take a harassment complaint seriously. This is a markedly higher number than in 2020, when just 41% of workers believed their managers would not take a harassment complaint seriously.

75% of employees say their managers don't grasp that it's hard for them to refuse an inappropriate request. However, in 2020 that number was higher at 80%.

27% of employees in 2022 say workplace conflict has caused them to leave a job. That's actually an improvement over 2020 when that figure was 29%.

"So many of the cultural challenges identified in this analysis stem from a lack of emphasis on pro-social skills that create respect, inclusion, belonging, and ethics in the workplace," said Yancey. "This presents a tremendous opportunity for people leaders to use training to help develop these skills in employees."

In September Emtrain announced a new pro-social skills framework that identifies 16 specific skills employees can learn in order to enhance the employee experience and manage business outcomes like productivity and attrition.

"You can't fix what you don't measure," Yancey said. "Our research shows that by benchmarking how well employees know these skills, people leaders can track progress, identify tricky culture issues before they become more serious problems, and dramatically improve the workplace environment for all workers."

