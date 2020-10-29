New application enables nursing home residents and hospital patients to communicate with loved ones via one-touch connection to audio and video chats from bedside tablets

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PadInMotion, a leading interactive patient experience solutions provider, now offers its EZCall application to skilled nursing facilities and hospitals to empower quick, easy, and secure engagement with loved ones via one-touch connectivity. The solution has had rapidly increasing usage in recent months as healthcare facilities seek new ways to address COVID-related infection challenges.

PadInMotion adds this new proprietary HIPAA-compliant communication solution to its widely used interactive patient platform, expanding upon capabilities that deliver tablet-based education and entertainment offerings, connected telehealth and interpretation solutions, behavioral science-driven assessment functionality, and AI-powered data analytics capabilities.

"Staying connected to family and friends is essential to the wellbeing of our residents and short-term recovery patients," said Melissa Powell, president and chief operating officer of The Allure Group which owns and operates six skilled nursing facilities comprising more than 1,400 beds in New York City. "COVID-19 prevented outside visitation for months, which was extremely difficult for our clients and their families. Having PadInMotion's tablet technology at every single one of our beds was a lifeline during the pandemic and will be a staple of our resident-family communication moving forward."

Powell said that all Allure residents had PadInMotion tablets for nearly a year before the pandemic, with pre-COVID usage mostly for wellness, relaxation and entertainment services. "PadInMotion came through with EZCall, providing a simple and convenient way for residents to connect with loved ones and cope with isolation during these difficult times," she said.

At the start of COVID, PadInMotion tried video-chat offerings such as ZOOM and Skype, said Nir Altman, PadInMotion CEO. "This became problematic for some users, especially those in the elderly population," Altman stated. "Loved ones needed to download an app and create an account, and users needed to recall loved ones' usernames or email addresses to initiate a call."

PadInMotion worked with customers to create its own communication solution to ensure convenience, ease of use, and secure connectivity. "EZCall requires no apps to download, accounts to set up, or usernames to remember," Altman said. "Patients simply enter a smartphone number via the tablet to connect to loved ones."

According to Altman, the pandemic added new infection control demands to already-complex healthcare satisfaction and outcomes improvement initiatives. "We were pleased to collaborate with customers like Allure to create a quick-to-deploy application that connects patients securely to loved ones directly in the familiarity of the PadInMotion tablet environment."

In addition to use at skilled care facilities like Allure, PadInMotion is used by leading health organizations across the US including systems such as Mount Sinai, Northwell, Hackensack Meridian, and Providence. These entitles rely on PadInMotion to enhance patient experience initiatives. In less than four weeks and without taxing IT or nursing resources, organizations can customize tablets and deploy interfaces to specifically meet facility, unit and population needs.

About PadInMotion

PadInMotion helps healthcare organizations increase patient satisfaction and improve outcomes by empowering intelligent, data-driven digital engagement. PadInMotion's end-to-end interactive patient experience platform delivers HIPAA-compliant communication and telehealth solutions, robust digital patient education, readily accessible entertainment, powerful behavioral science-driven assessment functionality, and AI-powered analytics capabilities. Leaders such as HCA, Mount Sinai, Northwell, Hackensack Meridian, and Providence rely on PadInMotion to simplify information access and comprehension, enhance patient engagement and caregiver efficiency, and intelligently guide care planning, wellness, and workflow initiatives. padinmotion.com

