|
03.08.2022 08:00:00
New Articles for July Issue of "KIZUNA," Official E-magazine of Japanese Government
TOKYO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese government publishes new articles every month in an official e-magazine, "KIZUNA." New articles published in late July are outlined below.
Logo:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202207294556/_prw_PI1fl_n8my2aIc.jpg
Photo:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202207294556/_prw_PI2fl_kj0S1hmG.jpg
- Enabling the Next Generation to Lead in a VUCA World
A professor at Harvard Business School explains the qualities of globally minded human resources and Japan's potential.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/07/enabling_the_next_generation.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=07_2022
- Combining STEAM Education with Playful Exploration
A gold medalist at the International Mathematical Olympiad fascinated with jazz piano talks about the significance of STEAM education.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/07/combining_steam_education.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=07_2022
- Boosting Recurrent Education that Builds the Future
An actor who entered university in her mid-40s while continuing her career talks about the significance and joys of recurrent education.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/07/boosting_recurrent_education.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=07_2022
- Investing in People for a New Form of Capitalism
The grand design and action plan of Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio's "new form of capitalism" emphasizes investments in people.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/07/investing_in_people.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=07_2022
About "KIZUNA"
Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world has the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=07_2022
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-articles-for-july-issue-of-kizuna-official-e-magazine-of-japanese-government-301598634.html
SOURCE Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Japan
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSpannungen zwischen China und Taiwan rücken in den Hintergrund: ATX im Plus -- DAX steigt -- Wall -Street auf Vortagsniveau -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Donnerstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich stärker. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentiert mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit positiver Tendenz.