New Autonomous Mower Solves Landscaper's Labor Problems

ROSS, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mean Green Products, LLC (Mean Green Mowers™), a leader in commercial electric mower manufacturing and The Kobi Company™ (Kobi®), a leader in robotic solutions, are collaborating to develop a safe and affordable, large area robotic mower. With the difficulty to find competent labor and the growing demand for more landscape services, the need for autonomous large area mowers is now more pressing than ever.

While previous large autonomous mowers have been developed, none have been able to meet the market expectations regarding accuracy, versatility, price and safety until now.

Mean Green and Kobi can now offer an autonomous commercial electric zero turn mower with a return on investment measured in months instead of years. A typical landscape crew of two workers can now be reduced to one and get the same (or more) work done in a day. The fuel and maintenance savings of the Mean Green electric mower and the labor cost savings of the Kobi autonomous system can add up to savings of $20-30/hr.

"We are proud to be working with The Kobi Company to convert our latest electric mowers to quiet, zero emission autonomous mowing machines" said Mean Green Mowers' President Joe Conrad. "It's a natural fit to combine our latest commercial electric mowers with high tech robotic automation".

"We have designed our autonomous mowing module with mower speed, accuracy, and safety in mind. By using the latest in computer vision technology and artificial intelligence, we have been able to produce a system that can easily navigate any environment, even below trees and up close to buildings" exclaims Kobi CEO Andrew Ewen. "After years of writing code and exhaustive testing, we now have a safe and affordable autonomous solution for commercial landscape operations".

The unveiling of this new mowing technology will take place at the Mean Green Mowers booth 11080 at the GIE+EXPO show in Louisville, KY on October 16-18, 2019. See the 74" EVO concept autonomous mower at the indoor booth. The 48" NXR autonomous demonstrations will be held at 10:00AM and 2:00PMOctober 17th & 18th at the Mean Green outdoor demo area #6014D. Exclusive testing with selected customers and certification pending the new ANSI/OPEI 60335-2-107-2019 Robotics standards in the fall, will continue through 2020 with plans of production units by 2021.

About Mean Green Mowers:

Traditional gas mowers are noisy and hurt the environment. Mean Green Mowers, the leading commercial e-Mower manufacturer, builds superior electric mowers for those that care about the future of the planet and want to save money. Founded in 2010, Mean Green Mowers is headquartered in the small town of Ross, Ohio, and is owned by father and son co-founders Joe and Matt Conrad. To learn more, visit: http://www.meangreenmowers.com.

About Kobi:

The Kobi Company is a robotic solution provider with locations in Brookville, New York, and Leuven, Belgium. They offer autonomous robotic solutions in collaboration with OEMs to eliminate the pain caused by labor shortage, in addition to handling time-consuming, repetitive and arduous tasks for the lawn and garden and other industries. Their platform uses world-leading computer vision technology and artificial intelligence, thereby being the first to overcome limitations of wire, GPS and/or beacon-based technologies.

