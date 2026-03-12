Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
12.03.2026 03:05:00
New Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel Just Broke This 21-Month Streak Started by Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett sat at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) for over 60 years before turning the reins over to Greg Abel at the start of 2026. Abel indicated that not much will change at the company under his leadership in his first letter to shareholders. Still, Abel will be a very different CEO than Buffett, as he's more versed in business operations than in investment decisions.The last few years of Buffett's tenure at Berkshire were marked by his decision to sell significant stakes in some of the company's biggest marketable equity positions, adding to a growing cash pile. For a while, Buffett used some of that cash to buy back shares of Berkshire from the open market under the company's share repurchase program. But even that stopped in June 2024 after 24 straight quarters of share repurchases. It's been 21 months since Buffett's final share repurchase for Berkshire Hathaway.But Abel just put an end to that streak. An SEC filing revealed that the company has resumed share repurchases. In fact, Abel believes the stock presents such good value right now that he's put his own money on the line as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|638 500,00
|-0,23%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|428,05
|0,19%
