16.12.2022 14:54:14
New Bill that Aims to Ban TikTok in the U.S. Could be Great News for Meta Investors
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) investors got excellent news as bipartisan legislators introduced a bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. The video will highlight why Meta could benefit from that move.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 14, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 15, 2022.Continue reading
