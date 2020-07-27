New Book by Dr. Angela Cortal, 'Younger Joints Today' Launches Today (7/27/20)

PORTLAND, Ore., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Angela Cortal releases her new book today, Younger Joints Today: Your 7 Step Plan to turn back the hands of time and get your joints healing, moving and feeling their best. Her story begins with a debilitating knee injury that resulted in years of chronic pain, feeling stuck, and out of options. Dr. Cortal outlines each step in detail so those with chronic joint pain can learn what causes joint degeneration and what can be done to reverse it using a natural medicine approach.

Informed by the latest research, and proven over years in the clinic, Dr. Angela Cortal shares her knowledge with those who have been told, "There's nothing to do about your joint pain until it gets worse."

"If deep down you know that there's more to your joint pain than just 'wear and tear,' you're absolutely right. There usually is. Addressing those missing pieces of the puzzle just might be your key to Younger Joints Today." – Dr. Angela Cortal

Younger Joints Today will be available to download for $0.99 during its launch week (7/27/20-7/31/20).

About the Author: Dr. Angela Cortal is a Naturopathic Physician based in Oregon. She is passionate about reversing degenerative joint disease by addressing the root causes. She loves partnering with her patients to optimize their health, happiness, strength, and well-being.

In addition to her clinical practice, she is a sought-after teacher focusing on addressing joint pain, instructs advanced injection skill courses for physicians, and lectures to professional audiences (on hormones, joint health, and injection therapies).

More information can be found at www.drcortal.com.

