17.10.2019 03:18:00

New Book Claims Fewer Than 1 in 40 Businesses Have Any Significant Value

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book by a 20-year investment banker who's raised over $2 billion in capital for businesses teaches business owners and entrepreneurs how to build and sell a business for maximum value.

Maximize Your Multiple: The Business Owner's Guide to the Institutional Money DealTM (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1513649655) by Jon Taylor is the only resource that takes business owners from the business building process to the business sale and exit process step-by-step. Business owners large and small, as well as aspiring entrepreneurs will learn how to create a valuable company that can raise private equity or sell via merger and acquisition.

Maximize Your Multiple distills Taylor's 20+ years of experience into a handy guide that offers readers:

  • Six Key Characteristics Business Buyers and Investors Look For
  • Business Valuation Fundamentals
  • Five Profitable Growth Strategies
  • Sales Generation Cycle
  • Key Strategy Framework
  • Business Profitability Formula
  • Identifying Specific Opportunities
  • 21 Step Business Sale Process

Jon Taylor is the Founder and Managing Partner of Stanton Park Capital, a national investment banking firm providing merger & acquisition, business valuation, capital raising services to market-leading and growing businesses. Mr. Taylor earned his B.S. in Economics with concentrations in Finance and Real Estate from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and has an MBA from Georgetown University'sMcDonough School of Business.

Maximize Your Multiple: The Business Owner's Guide to the Institutional Money DealTM is available in paperback and Kindle format on Amazon at (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1513649655). For more information, contact Taylor at jon@stantonparkllc.com.

Jon Taylor
Managing Partner
Stanton Park Capital
(781) 228-3523
jon@stantonparkllc.com

