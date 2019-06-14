New Book, 'Death by Ego,' Focuses on Ethical Issues for Early Stage Entrepreneurial Companies

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DMC Companies announced that its new book, "Death by Ego: What We Can Learn from Entrepreneurs Who Kill Their Companies with Hubris," contains a section that includes several questions on common ethical issues described in the book. The book defines hubris as a character trait that causes an individual to believe and act as if his or her beliefs are totally, absolutely and uniquely correct for given situations or for on-going activities. It points out that hubris often leads entrepreneurs to ignore common ethical boundaries. For more information on the book and its author see: www.deathbyego.org.

Ethics questions in a special section are based on situations described in the book. A few sample issues explored are:

"In a privately held company, like many of those described in the book, do employees and executives have a responsibility to look below the surface of financial statements and operations to ensure the practices are ethical and legal?"

"If you are invited to a meeting with either customers or shareholders at which the entrepreneur grossly exaggerates his credentials, his accomplishments or the status and future of the company, what are your obligations, if any?"

"Startup companies often raise many rounds of funding. As an employee or executive during one of these rounds, do you have any obligation to make your concerns about material overstatements known to potential investors?"

"Did the author violate business ethics when he took the findings of potentially illegal activities directly to the IRS after the board terminated his contract?"

The book is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/offer-listing/0982538510

