20.01.2022 01:40:00
New Book "Of Course They Knew, Of Course They…" To Be Featured Today On Newt's World Podcast (gingrich360.com) from 10:30 AM to 11:15 EST
DERING HARBOR, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Moody who helped start the Fox News Channel is a featured guest on today's Newt's World Podcast (gingrich360.com) from 10:30 AM to 11:15 EST. John will discuss his new book "Of Course They Knew, Of Course They…" a suspense-filled story about the origins of Covid-19.Possible Covid Origins Featured Today On Newt's World Podcast (gingrich360.com) from 10:30AM to 11:15 EST.
"Americans know something is wrong but have been silenced by political correctness. These characters have a voice."—Sean Hannity
"John is terrific at breaking complex problems down into manageable parts and is able to grasp the real story with the help of believable characters. Intelligent, resourceful, and detailed the book puts important events in perspective," said John T. Colby Jr., publisher.
Spanning continents, cultures, politics, and new technology, the book looks at the unprecedented horror that brought the world to a near standstill, and started a blame game that is still going strong. This book is fiction, yes, but so close to the reality every reader shared, it might as well be a headline. If you still believe the headlines.
John Moody lived and worked in New York, Moscow, Paris, Bonn, Warsaw, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Rome, among other places. He helped start the Fox News Channel, co-wrote The Priest Who Had to Die, and is the author of Moscow Magician, a novel, Pope John Paul II, a biography, and Kiss It Good-bye, a true baseball love story. After all his world travels, he's still proud to come from Pittsburgh.
Manhanset House
Shelter Island, New York
www.BrickTowerPress.com
For further information, contact John T. Colby Jr., Publisher at bricktower@aol.com or Alan Morell, agent, at amorell@creativemanagementpartners.com
