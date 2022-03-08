New Book Proves No One is "Too Nice for Sales"

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After someone told Barry Jenkins he was too nice for sales, he spent the next decade proving them wrong. His new book, " Too Nice for Sales ," teaches others the lessons he's learned.

Barry is a former pastor and the CMO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Selling more than 850 homes per year, his team is the #1 large team in the state of Virginia and one of the top-selling teams in the country.

"Some people think lying, cheating and manipulating are the only ways to make sales," says Jenkins. "I'm living proof that isn't true! My experiences demonstrate you can be very successful in sales while being passionately consumed with bettering the client experience."

The book shares stories and lessons of Barry's successes and failures. Each chapter has actionable takeaways for people in any industry who want to be successful without being cutthroat.

In the book's forward, Tristan Ahumada, CEO of Lab Coat Agents, writes, "Barry's genius lies in breaking down the process of connecting with any client through a journey. He leads you through a path that rewards you with a complete understanding of what it takes to succeed in Real Estate."

Jenkins says, "I never thought I'd be an author; I got Ds in English when I was in school. But after teaching these lessons for several years, I decided to write them down to help salespeople in any industry. The feedback has been incredible, and I hope my book inspires others to sell with kindness."

"Too Nice for Sales" is available for purchase on Amazon or directly at tooniceforsales.com . Additional materials, including an ecourse, are also available.

About Barry Jenkins:

Barry got his start in the real estate industry by flipping houses at age 18. Currently, he leads the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Team in Virginia Beach, VA, which sold more than 850 homes in 2021. He is also a full-time senior executive at the digital marketing firm Ylopo, where he trains many of the top real estate agents in the country. Barry is married with three children.

