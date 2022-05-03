NEW BOOK RELEASE: LIFTING THE LAYERS TO VIBRANT HEALTH

Detox for Body, Mind, and Spirit

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor of Natural Health Victoria Sol released her new book, LIFTING THE LAYERS TO VIBRANT HEALTH: Detox for Body, Mind, and Spirit.

Lifting the layers to your radiant health is easier than you think

LIFTING THE LAYERS TO VIBRANT HEALTH is a much-needed guide to help people adopt a healthier diet and lifestyle to discover better health and wellbeing. In a world where 20 billion chemicals are released into our environment every year, that includes food, water, skincare and cleaning products, people need to protect and transform their health by adopting a detoxifying lifestyle.

Each year nearly 1.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. alone. It's evident that making detoxification a regular part of a healthy lifestyle is imperative for better health.

Whether it's weight gain, health issues, low energy, or belly bloat, LIFTING THE LAYERS TO VIBRANT HEALTH offers solid and transformational tools and techniques to help people transform what they eat and how they live.

Victoria coaches people on how to shed pounds, gain energy and transform their lives, without going hungry. "Lifting the layers to your radiant health is easier than you think," says Sol. "The most important thing you need to do to begin to detox is to stop the toxins. The most impactful way to do that is to consume primarily organic plants, mostly vegetables, some fruit, nuts, seeds, grains, and beans."

Victoria offers the top 3 things people can do today to start detoxing their bodies and transform their lives to achieve optimum health:

Eat a variety of plant foods at every single meal.

Clean up toxins in your environment, like skincare and cleaning products, and some you would never think about.

Detox stress through meditation and mindfulness practices.

About Victoria Sol

Victoria Sol is a pioneer in the natural health industry. Since opening her first juice bar in 1997, she has helped thousands of people discover better health and wellbeing. With a doctorate in Natural Health, she inspires and coaches people into the healthiest version of themselves. She is a Chopra-Certified Meditation Teacher and a Certified Medical QiGong practitioner. With 25 years of study and experience in body, mind and spirit, she teaches simple, doable detox practices that afford easy weight loss and natural stress reduction as a springboard to live your best life. For more information, visit: https://victoriasol.com

