13.07.2019 06:00:00
New Book That Guides Beginners through Online Investing
EDMOND, Okla., July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Businessman Dr. David Son hopes to untangle the confusion of investing on the web in Wow, Even Dung Beetles Can Invest in Stocks Online: Make Money in Several Minutes ($13.49, paperback, 9781545668481; $6.99, e-book, 9781545668498). He suggests an alternate route for those looking for the path less traveled to financial success.
Dr. Son provides clear, simple and practical advice regarding online stock investing.
"This book provides a wise solution how to make money by suggesting [the] Hee Principle," said Son.
Dr. David Son Ph.D has worked as an educator, counselor, minister, and self-employed businessman. He provides guidance using his own Hee Principle in order to help others improve their finances.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Wow, Even Dung Beetles Can Invest in Stocks Online is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
SOURCE Xulon Press
