New Book, 'The Future of Food Is Female", Shares Untold Stories of Visionary Women Reinventing Food System to Save the Planet

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food system reform is the greatest challenge facing humanity today—and women are leading the charge. Author Jennifer Stojkovic sheds light on this topic with the release of her first book, *** The Future of Food Is Female: Reinventing the Food System to Save the Planet***. The book offers an exclusive collection of cross-cultural stories from fifteen women — CEOs, venture capitalists, scientists, and trailblazers — who are reinventing our food system and saving our planet. With original insights and industry expertise, this book empowers future generations to learn, innovate, and change the world. The Future of Food Is Female is the first and only book in publication to spotlight the stories of women leaders in the food tech industry.

Industry leaders internationally have issued praise. "[This book] sheds light on the visionary women who are paving the way towards a more sustainable, healthy, equitable, and compassionate future by challenging the status quo of our food systems," says Uma Valeti, MD, CEO of UPSIDE Foods .

Josh Tetrick, CEO of JUST, Inc, stated: "Stojkovic weaves together a powerful vision for a transformative future of food, as told through the eyes of women around the world[...]I recommend this book to anyone looking to be inspired to make a difference in this world."

Some of the 15 women leaders featured in the book include Suzy Amis Cameron, Investor and Author; Pinky Cole, Slutty Vegan CEO; Miyoko Schinner, Miyoko's Creamery CEO; Daniella Monet, Kinder Beauty Co-founder; Riana Lynn, PhD, Journey Foods CEO; Lisa Dyson, PhD, Air Protein CEO; Priyanka Srinivas, Live Green Co CEO, and more.

Jennifer is an investor, advisor, and board member of numerous startups, and the founder of Vegan Women Summit . The Future of Food Is Female is 181 pages and will be available globally in ebook and print versions at Amazon , Barnes and Noble , and other online booksellers on April 5th. Stojkovic will also be heading out on tour for the book in the following cities:

Upcoming Tour Dates

More details and additional tour dates can be www.jenniferstojkovic.com .

