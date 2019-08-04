New Book Uncovered Strategies for Thriving in Times of Brexit, Trade Wars And Fintechs Disruptions

TOKYO, Aug. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hundreds of books have been written about strategy, disruption, digital transformation and agility. Yet businesses are being disrupted like never before. Right now there is a comprehensive and practical playbook, "Strategy in the Digital Age: How to Disrupt or Respond to Disruptors" that demonstrates how to thrive in the new digital environment where trade wars, Brexit, Fintech, digital platform and health care disruptions are the new normal.

Based on five years of research and the author's 20-plus years of experience advising large firms, the book covers real-world firms spanning 4 continents and over 15 industries. That experience reveals powerful models such as "The Disruption Barometer for Strategic Responses" for responding to disruptions and "The Strategy Equation" that firms need to solve to win in the digital age. The 270-page book will be published on August 4, 2019, by BookBaby Publishing.The list price is $9.99 for the Kindle version and $33 for the paperback. It can be found on Amazon, B&N and other book retailers across the globe.

"Whether you are an incumbent or a startup, "Strategy in the Digital Age: How to Disrupt or Respond to Disruptors" is a must-read to accelerate your digital success, enhance strategic responses to disruptors and be among the few winners in the decades to come," the author said.

Business leaders will discover and master:



How strategic thinking has evolved from the atomic to the digital age?

What it takes to craft a winning strategy in the world of borderless industries?

How to disrupt a digital platform leader?

How to respond to disruptors within and across industries?

How traditional banks can disrupt or respond to disruption across mobile banking and payment ecosystems?

How Fintech can disrupt the mobile banking and payment ecosystems?

How to win the digital health care disruption, including telemedicine, wearables, electronic health records and artificial intelligence in the health care?

How to get your digital transformation right by avoiding its five common pitfalls?

What are Alibaba's Jack Ma rules for winning the digital talent wars?

rules for winning the digital talent wars? How to build a digital culture for the digital age and strategy execution?

How to build a digital-first and mobile-first customer experience?

How to develop a dynamic scenario planning to deal with trade wars and Brexit?

Why firms badly need nonmarket strategies in these unprecedented times of China-US trade wars and Brexit?

"Strategy in the Digital Age: How to Disrupt or Respond to Disruptors" Selected Endorsements:

"Cissoko has written a meticulously researched and greatly insightful playbook that helps organizations to rapidly learn about how disruption takes place, how they can disrupt other organizations, and how to repel forces of disruption. If you'd like to master disruption in the 21st century, buy Cissoko's book. Highly recommended."--Rod King, PhD, Author of "Business Model Canvas: A Good Tool With Bad Instructions?"

"Strategy in the Digital Age is an essential read for all digital non-native executives and business leaders who want to develop effective strategies for thriving rather than surviving in the digital revolution."--Jeremy Entwisle, Regional General Counsel EMEA at Hoya Corporation, former Executive Director, JPMorgan Chase

About the author

Cissoko Mamady is the CEO of Cissoko & Company, a Tokyo-based leading management consulting firm that helps Fortune 500 firms win in the digital age. He is one of the trusted advisors to companies in competitive industries. For this deep expertise, he has been featured in several leading publications across the globe -- such as The Japan Times, Seeking Alpha, and The Street recently.With over 20 years of experience, he has helped over 2200 firms over the past 10 years. As one of the world's leading authorities on strategy in the digital age, Cissoko Mamady is a sought-after strategy consultant, and speaker for his practical advice that has helped some of the leading-edge firms across both sides of the Atlantic to unlock, create and capture value.Cissoko Mamady holds an MBA from the Graduate School of Management GLOBIS University, Tokyo and 4 Ivy League credentials.He is available for interviews and can be reached via email at ceo@cissokomamady.com

For more information, please, visit https://cissokomamady.com

SOURCE Cissoko & Company