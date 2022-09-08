New Breed Launches UPonent App to Help Growing Sales Teams Collaborate, Compete, and Succeed Together

Newest addition to New Breed's growing Platform of managed services and applications is purpose-built for HubSpot and designed to drive sales performance.



BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Breed , the premier revenue performance management partner for the world's fastest-growing companies, today announced the launch of UPonent , its latest application.

UPonent allows HubSpot users to "gamify" the sales process and inspire each other to greater performance.

Engineered to help drive sales team performance, the innovative application features a personalized interface that allows HubSpot users to "gamify" the sales process and inspire each other to greater performance. Intuitive competition-style dashboards drive teamwide engagement while displaying KPIs and achievements in real time.

The app addresses the need for teamwide performance, motivation and HubSpot platform adoption, a challenge scaling teams increasingly face in an era of remote and hybrid work settings. By adding game mechanics to an existing sales infrastructure, the app transforms traditional sales contests and processes into interactive and motivational challenges that can generate better results and improve team engagement. Purpose built for HubSpot, it integrates seamlessly into each user's HubSpot CRM experience, and can be installed and configured within minutes. UPonent is available to New Breed customers through its integrated Platform of tech-enabled services.

"UPonent has the potential to be game-changing for sales teams on HubSpot," said Patrick Biddiscombe , CEO of New Breed. "After using HubSpot to grow our own business as well as hundreds of clients, we know that driving team motivation is critical to success. By focusing on that challenge and making the sales process more exciting, we're taking a big step forward toward our vision to revolutionize how companies grow."

"As an elite HubSpot partner, New Breed not only has comprehensive knowledge of our CRM, but they've also had a longstanding commitment to innovation that helps its customers get more value from our platform," said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. "Having New Breed now building applications that layer onto HubSpot and streamline key processes has the potential to drive game-changing results for scaling businesses."

